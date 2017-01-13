NATURAL HISTORY: Eastbourne Natural History and Archaeology Society meet today, Friday, when our speaker is Greg Chuter on the Archaeology of Malling Down, Lewes. Meetings held at St Saviour’s Church Hall, Spencer Road, Eastbourne, doors open at 7.15pm, meeting starts at 7.30pm. Visitors welcome £2.50. www.eastbournearcharchaeology.org.uk telephone 731792.

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, in the lounge at Polegate Community Centre, is hosted by the bowls club. All welcome from 10am to noon.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, brisk pace going through University, 8 miles with Naomi and Pete. Meet at Stanmer Park car park east of church at 9.45am GR 337096. Public house option. Car park is opposite pond and adjacent to Stanmer Village. Or, a linear walk Blow the Cobwebs Away, 4.5 miles with Pat and Richard. Meet at Little Common roundabout 10am bus 99, 9.23am by Nat West Bank, Cornfield Road, finish at Glynde Gap. On Sunday, Around America, 10.5 miles with Peter D. Meet bus 12 at 9.46am Terminus Road to Hill Rise bus stop where walk starts at 10.20am. On Wednesday, Devishley Good Walk, 9.5 miles with Bob B. Meet at the Avenue 9.15am, walk starts at car park on Devils Dyke Road, just past Golf Farm 10.15am GR 273093. Dry lunch, some steep assents and stiles.

HOPS: Hailsham are showing the classic film South Pacific tomorrow, Saturday, at 2.30pm and 7.45pm. Tickets from the box office 841414. www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk box office open 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday.

POLEGATE DRAMA GROUP: Proudly presents the traditional and fun for all the family pantomime Aladdin. At the start of the drama group’s 50th anniversary year, our first production of the year is our panto Aladdin which will be on at Polegate Community Centre from tomorrow, Saturday, to Sunday January 22. Tickets are £10.50 adults and £6.50 children and are now on sale. Performances are 7.30pm on January 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 and at 2.30pm on January 14, 15, 21 and 22. Tickets available from Archers Estate Agents, Polegate High Street, telephone 483348 or online from www.polegatedramagtroup.com

SPY BOY: Presents live at Hailsham Pavilion on Sunday at 7.30pm, Chris Farlowe with the Norman Beaker Band. Tickets £20 from the box office 841414 or www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk

LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETY: Polegate and Willingdon Local History Society meet on Friday January 20 when our speaker is Ian Everest, on Women’s Land Army. Doors open at 6.30pm, meeting starts at 7pm at St Johns Church Hall, High Street, Polegate. Visitors welcome £3.

WANTED: To hear from the couple who recently attended Eastbourne Local History Society Meeting where Neil Bright gave a talk on the London Blitz. Neil would like to hear from the lady who spoke to him afterwards on living during the war in Orpington, Kent. She can remember being blown across the room by a V2 strike.

Email maureencopping@yahoo.co.uk where I will pass on to Neil Bright, email selondon1940@yahoo.com or telephone 485971

