POLEGATE PLODDERS: would like more folk to join their running/jogging group please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

COFFEE MORNING: on Saturday 7 January, is hosted by the Centre Fund Raising. All welcome in the lounge from 10 am to 12 noon.

HAILSHAM history society: meeting on 11 January our speaker is Paul Endersby talking about Ropemakers and Railways. Visitors welcome £2.50 meetings held at the Methodist Church Hall, High Street, Hailsham. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30 pm.

EASTBOURNE Natural History and Archaeology Society: meeting on Friday 13 January our speaker is Greg Chuter on the Archaeology of Malling Down, Lewes. Meetings held at St Saviours Church Hall, Spencer Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4PA. door open at 7.15 pm, meeting starts at 7.30 pm. Visitors welcome £2.50.www.eastbournearcharchaeology.org.uk telephone 731792.

HOPS Hailsham: are showing the classic film South Pacific on Saturday 14 January, at 2.30pm and 7.45 pm. Tickets from the box office 841414. www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk box office open 10 am to 4pm Monday-Saturday

SPY BOY: presents Live at Hailsham Pavilion on Sunday 15 January at 7.30 pm Chris Farlowe with the Norman Beaker Band tickets £20. and. Bookings at box office 841414 or www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk box office open 10 am t o 4pm Monday-Saturday

POLEGATE DRAMA Group: proudly presents the traditional and fun for all the family pantomime Aladdin. At the start of the drama groups 50th anniversary year. Our first production of the year is our panto Aladdin which will be on at Polegate Community Centre from Saturday 14 January 2017 to Sunday 22 January 2017. Tickets are £10.50 adults and £6.50 children, Are now on sale Performances are 7.30 pm on 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20. And 21 January and at 2.30 pm on 14, 15, 21 and 22 January. Tickets available from Archers Estate Agents, Polegate High Street, telephone 483348 or online from www.polegatedramagtroup.com

POLEGATE AND Willingdon Local History society: meeting on Friday 20 January our speaker is Ian Everest, o Women’s Land Army. Doors open at 6.30 pm. Meeting starts at 7 pm. Held at St Johns Church Hall, High Street, Polegate. Visitors welcome £3.

Blitz talk contact: Wanted to hear from the couple who recently attended Eastbourne Local History Society Meeting where Neil Bright gave a talk on the London Blitz. Neil would like to hear from the lady who spoke to him afterwards on living during the war in Orpington, Kent. She can remember being blown across the room by a V2 strike. He is currently researching the old Borough of Orpington, now in the Borough of Bromley and Biggin Hill. Email maureencopping@yahoo.co.uk where I will pass on to Neil Bright, email selondon1940@yahoo.com or telephone 485971

