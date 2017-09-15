Pevensey and Pevensey Bay

PEVENSEY COURT HOUSE: The last time there was such a big gathering at the Court House in Pevensey, someone present would likely have ended up in a cell and been sentenced to be hanged, joked the Pevensey Town Trust Chairman, last Friday (9th) when a Reception was held to officially unveil the newly commissioned painting of Williams Victorious Return to Normandy in 1067. Doing the honours unveiling the painting was Baroness Stedman-Scott The Sussex Deputy Lord Lieutenant. A short talk was given by Curator Peter Harrison who explained the Painting and introduced the artist Andy Gammon. The Chairman of the Pevensey Town Trust Robert Slater then outlined the many changes to the Museum over the last year including the newly donated replica of the Bayeux Tapestry Pevensey Landing Scene (donated by Mr P Crane and hand stitched by his late mother) Also visitors and volunteers heard how the Gaol Cells had ben re Lime Mortared which led to the unexpected discovery of a Tudor Gaol window complete with Iron Grill, now forming part of the display. There have also been improvements with Flower Planters in the Car Park, New Heaters in the Museum, and the Cattle Market Car Park Wall being repaired and other improvements..

All the guests were then invited to Afternoon Tea at Priory Court Hotel.

The Museum is open Wednesdays to Sundays inclusive till the end of September where the new acquisitions and the Tudor Window can be seen.

PEVENSEY VILLAGE PARTNERSHIP: A quiz was held at Ocean View Bakery last Saturday to raise money towards the Pevensey Bay Christmas Lights. Another Quiz for the same cause will be held at Priory Court Hotel on the third Wednesday of October. Booking is preferable and there is a maximum team number of six - prizes for first three teams and money going to a good cause.

PEVENSEY FLOWER FESTIVAL: Congratulations must go to the Church for organising such an excellent Flower Festival this year with many colourful and varied displays with a theme of ‘story time’ with displays based on children books. Coffee, teas and especially the home made meringues were equally as superb !

CHURCHYARD WALL: You may have noticed a section of the Churchyard Wall has been knocked down. Never fear the Culprit Coach and its bad parking were noticed and the insurance companies should hopefully soon be putting things right!

