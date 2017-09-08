Pevensey and Pevensey Bay

PEVENSEY COURT HOUSE : A reception is being held on Friday 8th September when the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Sussex will officially unveil the new painting which has been commissioned showing William I victorious return to Normandy. This happened in 1067, the King spent most of his reign in Normandy. As a measure for safe keeping he also took several hostages with him including the Archbishop of Canterbury. Also at the Court House on display is the donated replica of the Bayeux Tapestry Pevensey landing Scene donated by Mr Peter Crane and originally stitched by his Mother who studied the embroidery and made an exact replica.

Other works on the Court House are drawing to a close this year with the lower cell area being re plastered with proper Lime Mortar and after the discovery of the Tudor Window complete with its original Iron Grill it is being restored and will form part of the display.

HERITAGE OPEN DAY: On September 9th as part of the Heritage Open Day you will be able to visit the Pevensey Court House Museum and Gaol for free and Visit the Old Court Room and Dock as it was used until 1886, enter the prison cells and visit the stocks and exercise yard below. Discover amazing history and artefacts from Roman times to WWI. Plus a fully costumed Beadle, fascinating bygones in the robing room and a dinosaur footprint! Follow the children’s discovery trail and take home your own bail certificate!

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.