Pevensey and Pevensey Bay

RESCHEDULED BOOK BROWSE: Will be taking place on Saturday 5th August from 10am till 1pm together with an indoor/outdoor Boot Fair. Lots of high quality book bargains with prices from 50p to £1. Also bric a brac, cakes, childrens clothes, DIY and garden stuff, puzzles, jigsaws, DVDs, clothes, fashion accessories and more. Refreshments available including Chris’s famous bacon butties

CONCERT ST NICOLAS: on 12th August at 7pm with Neil McLaren (renowned baroque music virtuose flautist and Jane Gordon(violin – English Baroque Soloists) The programme will include works by JS and CPE Bach and Telemann played on traditional period instruments Tickets are £10 avaliable on the door.

PEVENSEY PAGEANT 109 years ago this week: at the end of July, perhaps the biggest event in Pevensey’s history took place since the Norman Conquest. The cast was around 2000 people, the Grandstand alone held 4500 all seated on chairs specially made for the occasion. The tens of thousands of visitors arrived, some on special rail services from London to witness tableau from Pevenseys history. The Pageant was on a grand scale and not surprisingly, the chairs, the costumes, the orchestra, the performers all meant at the end of the day money was lost! You can still see one of the original Pageant posters in the Court House Museum which also has a couple of those specially made chairs and if you want to delve further you will find there are at least 100 different designs of postcards marking the occasion still widely available for sale on the internet.

