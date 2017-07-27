Pevensey and Pevensey Bay

SCARECROW 2017 :Just when everyone is getting used to the bizarre scarecrows at the roadsides the Ceremonial Bonfire to mark the end of 2017 Scarecrow Festival will be held on July 22nd at 7pm at Sharnfold Farm. There will be entertainment from Pentacle Drummers and a catering van from Mama C. The gates open at 7pm wth the presentation of prizes at 7.30 and finally at 8pm the lighting of the bonfire. The event is free so do go along and support this brilliant scarecrow festival in our villages.

PEVENSEY BAY MODEL RAILWAY CLUB: Will be holding its annual Model Railway Exhibition at Pevensey Memorial Hall on 22nd July. There will be 16 working layouts and 7 trade stands. Refreshments will be available. The event runs from 10am till 4pm and admissions £4 adult and Child £2 and family (2+2) £10. For more details visit www.pevenseybaymrc.co.uk

