Pevensey and Pevensey Bay

PEVENSEY PARISH COUNCIL VACANCY: There is a vacancy for a councillor on the Parish Council so if you are interested in joining then write to the Clerk and enclose a short description of why you want to be a councillor and a brief CV explaining any particular skills you could bring to the role. The closing date will be 20th July and all applicants will be asked to attend a meeting on 1st August where the new councillor will be selected and co opted onto the council.

PEVENSEY CAR PARK: The improvements continue on the Market Square and Cattle Market Car Parks with fresh white lines. The Market Square is now marked out in parking bays and improvements have taken place in the middle car park with bays for coaches and motorhomes. The car park also provides the only disabled parking in Pevensey. One thing to note is the bottom Cattle Market car park will be locked as usual after 6pm.

PEVENSEY BAY LITTER PICKING: Take a look at their Facebook page and the unbelievable amount of rubbish that is collected from the beach. There is no excuse for anyone not to have heard about plastic waste becoming an increasing problem in our seas and oceans, so if you can then get along and help and make the bay beaches cleaner.

PEVENSEY BAY BOOT SALE: is running for the 23rd summer this year. Every Sunday with the gates opening at 6.30am. Its advertised as a traditional family friendly boot sale. If you are a seller then its £9 for a car or £11 a van with trailers free. The event is only cancelled by bad weather so if in doubt check their Facebook page.

