Pevensey and Pevensey Bay

PEVENSEY COURT HOUSE AND MUSEUM: Take a look at Pevensey Court House Facebook page and you can see some of the work which has been going on lately. There is a video tour of the cells showing the newly found tudor window and iron grill and also showing the progress of the lime mortaring which should soon be complete. At the moment of course the cells have to be closed because of this ongoing work but hopefully the video will give you some idea !!

MARKET SQUARE CAR PARK: Theres a new look thanks to the removal of the concrete planters (which kept getting knocked over!!) and their replacement with half barrel planters. It took an extra nine barrels and much hardcore, topsoil and compost and finally some colourful bedding plants. All thanks to the Town Trusts reluctant volunteers gardeners Robert Slater and Peter Evans.

STONE CROSS WINDMILL: Is holding a coffee and cake morning on Saturday July 1st for 10 am till 12 at Westham Village Hall. The entry fee is 50p which includes a cup of tea or coffee. There are a variety of stalls, gifts to suit all, home made cakes and of course freshly milled flour produced at the windmill. In addition there is Raffle and Tombola. All the monies raised will go to the windmill which is maintained through donations, membership and fundraising activities which enable it to open to the public and to continue to grind flour

PRIORY COURT CHARITY QUIZ: Last Wednesday the monthly charity quiz was packed !! It was midsummers day and the weather was good so some teams even sat in the garden. The event raised nearly £300 for Helper Dogs. The next quiz will be on July 19th and booking early is advisable. 80 questions and a marthon round with prizes for the first three teams. Entry is £2 with a maximum of six people per team.

PEVENSEY CASTLE: Well, its supposed to be a ruin but it is looking even more ruinous of late. Why are English heritage paying so little attention to this historic attraction? The Roman and Norman walls are getting covered with encroaching ivy and in the meantime the moat is gradually getting covered in green weed. Only a few years ago the moat was cleared and reeds cutback regularly. There used to be plenty of events on as well but not nowadays with only a brief event about the Norman Landing last year. Visitors come into the Market Square, look at the revamped and thriving businesses only to be disappointed surely as they walk into the castle grounds.

GHOSTLY SIGHT: There is one visitor to the Castle during Summer evenings which looks quite ghostly. Walk over on one of the long summer evenings just as the light is fading and when everywhere is still, not even a breeze stirring, and if you are lucky you will see a Barn Owl flying up and down the field hunting, a quiet white shape floating over the ground. Barn owls of course are getting rarer as their habitat is disappearing, many people have never seen one. A few years ago a group of children on my ghost walk expalined how one evening they had been playing round the large tree to the south of the Castle slopes when a white shape drifted by accompanied by a bloodcurdling screeching noise. ‘was it a ghost they asked?’ I explained the Barn owl often hunted in the Castle and then flew down into Anderida Park and their call is literally a screech . ‘So it was a real owl and not a ghost?’ They were ten times more pleased to have seen a bird than a headless white lady !!

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.