Pevensey and Pevensey Bay

MID SUMMER MINI BOOT and TABLE SALE: & Book Browse Annual book browse will be held at St Wilfrids Hall on Saturday 24th June from 10.30 till 1pm. Lots of high quality book bargains with prices from 50p to £1. There iis also a mini boot and table sale with bric a brac, cakes, childrens clothes, DIY and garden stuff, puzzles, jigsaws, DVDs, clothes and fashion accessories. Food and drink are available and if the weather is bad it will be held inside.

MARKET SQUARE: Pevensey Town trust have recently made some changes - the old concrete planters are now gone - people kept knocking into them when parking and pushing them over. Instead there is now a nice row of half barrel planters which should by the time this is read be filled with colourful bedding plants

PEVENSEY COURT HOUSE: There is a new exhibit on display a painting which has been specially commissioned. Painted by Andy Gammon of Lewes (a specialist in Archaeological graphics) it shows Williams triumphant return to Pevensey in 1067. On his return to France from the place he landed he also took with him several english ‘hostages’ including the Archbishop of Canterbury, as surety the English would behave whilst he was out of the country ! The painting has a key showing who the various figures are supposed to represent.

GREAT GET TOGETHER POT LUCK LUNCH: was organised by Cllr Helen Burton in the Ethel Wood Centre last Sunday. Events were held around the country to mark the murder of MP Jo Cox and demonstrate there is more to unite us than to divide us. Sunday Lunch simply involved everyone going to take some food with them and then share it with all those attending.

SCARECROW FESTIVAL: The 2017 Scarecrow Festival is just around the corner running from July 8th to July 22nd and this year people are being asked to make scarecrow representations of themselves. There are lots of events on during the fortnight culminating with a Ceremonial Bonfire on the evening of 22nd at Sharnfold Farm. If you want to know more details then take a look at the excellent pevenseyvillages.org website run by Pevensey Villages partnership where you will find loads of information on whats going on, how to make your scarecrow and also a bit about the previous winners.

PEVENSEY GHOST WALKS: Still running on Saturdays at 7.30pm from Castle Car Park even though the evenings are light ! There is a new look website as well at www.sussexguidedwalks.co.uk For more info phone 07740 828215

