Pevensey and Pevensey Bay

PRIORY COURT QUIZ: The monthly Charity Quiz held last Wednesday raised £126 for Polegate based charity Children with Cancer. The Quiz’s are held on the third Wednesday of every month and booking is advisable.

PEVENSEY COURT HOUSE AND GAOL: Have just produced their latest leaflet outlining some of the things which are going on at the museum. The removal of the old mortar from the lower cells area is now complete and the new lime mortaring has begun. When removing the old plaster an outline of an old Tudor window was shown and when an archaeologist took out the brick infill there was hidden from view for many years, the original Iron Gaol Grill – wonder who last looked out of this! Upstairs there is the recent addition of an exact copy of the Pevensey landing scene from the Bayeaux Tapestry. This was donated by Mr P Crane and was made by his late mother with all the correct materials and even medieval style stitching !

ARRIVALS: Take a walk along the riverside path and Anderida Park and you will soon hear all the Spring birds have arrived. Chiff Chaffs – whose song is exactly like their name, White Throats, Red Warblers, Blackcaps and if you listen carefully you will hear the explosive short refrain of a Cetti Warbler (listen to a clip on the internet its very distinctive) These are fairly uncommon birds, according to the RSPB they only started populating England in 1973 and now there are just 2000 pairs. If you hear the song and wait long enough you might just see a small brown bird flitting round the reeds or undergrowth, pretty nondescript, however they have made Pevensey part of their home.

STONE CROSS WINDMILL:Is open 2pm till 5pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays, its free entry and you can take a guided tour of the Mill and see how Flour was ground in the past. You can even stop for a cup of tea and buy some of the Flour which has been ground in the mill.

NEW HERITAGE BUS TRAIL: Seaford Buses are launching a new service the 124 - East Sussex Tourist Trail, running from Lewes – Eastbourne. The new weekend Heritage Route will commence on Saturday 10th June 2017and will run on Saturdays and Sundays throughout June, July and August. Stopping points include Westham, Pevensey Castle and Pevensey Bay.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.