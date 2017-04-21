Pevensey and Pevensey Bay

STONE CROSS WINDMILL : is now open on Sundays from 2pm till 5pm. There are guided tours of all the floors in the mill, refreshments are also available. On Saturday 13th and 14th of May during National Mills Weekend amateur radio station GB0SXW will be on air from the windmill on both days and on Sunday afternoon at 2pm there will be Morris Dancers.

PEVENSEY GHOST WALKS: are still running on most Saturdays at 7.30pm from the Castle Car Park. There’s also walks available for groups on other nights – last Friday 1st Polegate Scouts went on the first walk of the year when it was still daylight at the start ! - but dont worry it still gets dark enough to finish by lantern light when the darker things merge with the Castles deeper shadows. For more info call 07740 828215

PRIORY COURT QUIZ: This months Charity quiz is on Wednesday 19th April. The quiz kicks off at 7.30pm. Maximum table numbers of six per team £2 entry for each person and a raffle with the proceeds going to charity. This month the quiz is in aid of Stone Cross Windmill. Last month £184 was raised for the JPK Project in Eastbourne.

PARISH COUNCIL INFORMATION DAY :Will this year be held on 22nd April. Its going to be held in St Wilfrids Hall and the Baptist Church across the road which just gives you some idea of the number of local organisations there are. So if you want to know what’s going on in the area, fancy doing some volunteering, you are sure to find like minded people amongst the forty or so organisations represented.

