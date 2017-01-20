Pevensey and Pevensey Bay

BARN DANCE: with the Spinning Jenny Band will be held on Saturday February 4th in aid of the St Nicolas Church Restoration Fund. The venue will be the Pevensey Memorial Hall between 7-30pm and 11.00pm and there will also be a Ploughmans Supper, Licenced Bar, desserts and cakes and also a raffle. All the proceeds will go to the St Nicolas Restoration Fund. Tickets can be booked by phoning 01323 765542 or booking at The Smugglers, Royal Oak or St Nicolas and St Wilfrids on Sunday mornings.

PARISH COUNCIL: Changes are afoot at Pevensey Parish Council with new Chairman Daniel Brookbank being elected unopposed at last weeks Council Meting. Taking Daniels previous role as Vice Chairman is Peter Lowton. This also left a vacancy for a new Parish Councillor and there were three people applied, Mr Gardner, Ms Marter and Mr Rabbitts. After each prospective person gave small talk on themselves the council voted in John Rabbitts.

Also debated at the meting was Martello Beach Planning Application to introduce 59 new caravans to their site over the next three years. There were a variety of opinions Cllr Seargent did not support the scheme due to increased traffic and the risk to cyclists and pedestrians and felt local businesses would not get extra trade, , Cllr Peasgood also was against the scheme because of its visual impact. Cllr Beaney was also concerned about traffic although Cllr Burton felt this application would be good for local business. Cllr Slater pointed out that Pevensey Bay was primarily a holiday destination so the increased capacity at the caravan site would fit in with the villages environment, and Cllr Pursglove raised the worrying idea there might be pressure to use the land for housing if expansions to the caravan site were refused. This plan was eventually passed with the added proviso it be subject to adequate flood risk assessment, screening and the extra traffic also be addressed.

PENTACLE DRUMMERS: Was Pevensey being invaded on Saturday night? Car park was full, hundreds of people crowded round the Village Centre, strange characters in facepaint with burning torches. No the crowds were attending the Pentacle Drummers Wassail on the Market Square outside the Oak and Castle. There were Drummers, blazing torches and plenty of noise and spectacle. The next morning all was back to normal as if the events were part of some bizzare dream.

