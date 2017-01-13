Pevensey and Pevensey Bay

PEVENSEY COURT HOUSE MUSEUM and GAOL: Have been distributing a leaflet locally outlining some of the improvements you will start seeing this spring and winter. New heaters have been installed. The lower area and cells are being renovated and the old plaster and paint replaced with more suitable lime plaster and limewash. Also some windows and outer door. The outer wall is being repaired and drainage problems resolved hopefully in the spring.

All this has taken time for quotes, conservation permissions and experts to carry out the works which will cost £30- 40k

There is also free parking in the top car park, 250 free parking passes for local residents and businesses and the only two disabled (free) parking places in Pevensey!

Everything is paid for by a £2 Parking Fee (Pevensey Town Trust do not receive any taxpayers money) and all the trustees and volunteers are local people who give their time for free. Take a look at Pevensey Court house Facebook page

ANDERIDA LOCAL HISTORY GROUP LIVING MEMORIES: To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Great War have worked on an exciting project researching local soldiers. They are publishing booklet on the research which will be ready at the beginning of this year.

The next project is World War II in Pevensey, which is in the living memory of many people in the village and the group would welcome new people to join them. Wednesday 1th January 2 – 4pm The Aqua Bar Pevensey Bay. Contact Patricia 741930 / pjroud@gmail.com

PRIORY COURT QUIZ: The next Charity Quiz will be on Wednesday 18th January and be in Support of Pevensey Senior Support Group. There is a maximum number of six per team and it is a £2 entry each. First, second and third prizes and a raffle. Contact the Hotel 01323 763150 to book

