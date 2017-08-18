Quiz Night: Our Quiz Night is on September 29th at 7pm, in aid of the Mayors charities. Teams of no more than 8, £2 per person. Bring your own food and drink, please book a table prior to this event to avoid disappointment. This will be in the Main Hall at Community House, please contact 01273 585493 for more information.

Wrestling Rumble: Saturday 7th October 2017 – 7.30pm. Tickets £10, Concession £9 and Family £36. In Aid of the Mayor’s Charities, Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre.

Bingo: The next Bingo is this evening, 7-9pm. 8 games for £4, plus snowball and flyer games! Cash prizes and free refreshments at the Main Hall, Community House.

Council Meeting: The next meeting is Planning and Highways on the 29th August 2017.

Car boot sales: The next car boot sale at the Dell is August 20th, this is organised by Mencap.

Saturday Charity market: The next Saturday Market is on the 19th August, this will be organised by UKIP.

Website: Peacehaven Town Council have officially launched their new website! Please take a look at http://www.peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk/ . If you have any feedback please send it to civicandmarketing@peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk

Coffee Mornings: Coffee mornings are back on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Community Café: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

Know Dementia: Memory moments café. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

Cinema: The next film will be Their Finest on 20th September at 7.30pm. The showing is in the Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tickets are £5, and can be bought from the Information office.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telescombe, Kemp Town, Salt dean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2-4pm.

Enews: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town.

FIX MY STREET: If you have any street issues please report the problem via https://eastsussex.fixmystreet.com

