BINGO: Bingo will take place on Friday May 19 and Wednesday May 24.

SATURDAY CHARITY MARKET: Tomorrow the market will be run by National Coastwatch.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Coffee mornings are back on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

PEACEHAVEN PLAYERS: The Theatre group will be showing Oliver from June 14 to 17 at 7.30pm, as well as a second show on June 17 at 2.30pm. Book your tickets online at www.peacehavenplayers.co.uk, or by phone on 01273 681861.

CINEMA: The next film at Peacehaven Cinema will be Allied on Wednesday at 7.30pm, Main Hall, Community House. Tickets £5 from the Information Office.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telescombe, Kemp Town, Salt dean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

BOWLS CLUB: Peacehaven and Telescombe Bowls Club are holding our Open Day on Sunday to recruit any new members we can and to also raise awareness of the sport of bowls. The club would like to show the health and social benefits they to offer. Also they will receive a bowls team from The Royal Hospital Chelsea (Chelsea Pensioners) on Wednesday, who will arrive at the club approx noon in full regalia and scarlet’s for photos and press releases after which they will retire for lunch and drinks followed by 18 ends of bowls. Lastly especially for this year they will have Bowls Powered Wheelchairs and bowling arms on show so that people can see that the club can offer full facilities to all people who wish to take up the sport and can compete against able bodied bowlers.

ENEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehavencouncil.co.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Peacehaven Open Gardens will take place over the weekend Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, from 2pm to 6pm on both days. Tickets are £4 each and covers both days. We have a variety of gardens opening with a couple new for this year. Refreshments, plants, arts and crafts will be available at some of the gardens. All proceeds will be donated to St Wilfrids Hospice, Eastbourne. The event is arranged by Peacehaven Horticultural Society and kindly sponsored by Paradise Park, Newhaven. For further info contact Alison on 01273580502.

FIX MY STREET: If you have any street issues please report the problem via https://eastsussex.fixmystreet.com

FAMILY FUN DAY: Incorporating a food and drink festival, car boot and skatefest, July 15 at Century Park, Peacehaven. Enquiries 01273 585493.

PEACEHAVEN WI: We were pleased to have four visitors joining us for the May meeting. Everyone seemed to be in fine spirits and first on the agenda was the two resolutions to go forward to the National Federation Annual Meeting in June, in Liverpool. Details were explained by the president and members were asked to discuss them during the tea break. Subsequently votes were recorded by a show of hands.

The afternoon continued with a Bring and Buy Sale, during which time we were able to get together and do what we all do best, chat amongst ourselves. The meeting was closed and we all look forward to our forthcoming birthday party. Next meeting will be held on June 7, everyone is welcome. (Joy Allen).

