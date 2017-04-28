BINGO: Bingo will take place on Friday May 19 and Wednesday May 24.

SATURDAY CHARITY MARKET: The market tomorrow will be run by Guides Dogs for the Blind.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Coffee mornings are back on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

CINEMA: The next film at Peacehaven cinema will be Allied on Wednesday May 17 at 7.30pm, Main Hall, Community House. Tickets £5 from the Information Office.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telescombe, Kemp Town, Salt dean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

E-NEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehavencouncil.co.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town.

ROTARY CLUB: Will be holding a Charity Country Rock evening tomorrow, Saturday, at the Jerom Hall, Seaview Road. Doors open at 7pm, with Louisiana Lightning Country Rock band. Tickets £12 each, to include a light supper. Cash bar available. Ring 01273 516018 or 581821 for more details and to book tickets. Thank you in advance if you are able to help, Jacquie Whiteley.

FIX MY STREET: If you have any street issues please report the problem via https://eastsussex.fixmystreet.com

