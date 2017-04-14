BRINGO: Will take place on Friday May 19 and Wednesday May 24.

SATURDAY CHARITY MARKET: Tomorrow the market will be run by the Horticultural Society.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Coffee mornings are back on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

OFFICES: Peacehaven Town Council and Information offices will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

MEETINGS: There will be an Extra-Ordinary Full Council Meeting held on April 19, regarding Barratt Homes. All residents are welcome to attend this. Our Annual Town Council Meeting is on May 16 at 6pm, this will be held in the Anzac Room.

CINEMA: The next film at Peacehaven cinema will be Allied on Wednesday May 17 at 7.30pm, Main Hall, Community House. Tickets £5 from the Information Office.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telescombe, Kemp Town, Salt dean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

ENEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehavencouncil.co.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town.

ROOMS: Hire a room for your event. Prices start at £5.20 an hour. For more details, please contact the information office on 01273 585493, option 1.

FIX MY STREET: If you have any street issues please report the problem via https://eastsussex.fixmystreet.com

PEACEHAVEN WI: A lovely sunny day for our April meeting and we were pleased to greet four visitors. Resolutions for the National Federation Annual Meeting in June were explained and will be discussed in full and voted on in May. A report was given regarding the 100th East Sussex Federation Annual Meeting on March 29, which was attended by several members. The new chairman, Gill Nokes, was pleased to announce that she had been invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace next month.

Our speaker today was Ann Chance, who gave us a hilarious 45 minutes of things she had done in her life, up to now, which included learning to become a plot, running a hardware business and making a parachute jump. What an energetic lady. We look forward to seeing you at our next meeting on June 7. (Joy Allen).

