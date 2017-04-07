BINGO: Bingo will be on Wednesday, the money from this will go to Peacehaven Taskforce.

SATURDAY CHARITY MARKET: Tomorrow the market will be run by Dragoon Scouts.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Coffee mornings are back on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

OFFICES: Peacehaven Town Council and Information offices will be closed on Good Friday, April 14, and Easter Monday, April 17.

CINEMA: The next film at Peacehaven Cinema will be Lion on Wednesday at 7.30pm, Main Hall, Community House. Tickets £5 from the Information Office.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telescombe, Kemp Town, Salt dean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

FIX MY STREET: If you have any street issues please report the problem via https://eastsussex.fixmystreet.com

