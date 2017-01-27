BURNS NIGHT: There will be a Burns Night tomorrow, Saturday, in the Main Hall, Meridian Centre. Tickets are £12.50 and are available from Peacehaven Information Office.

SATURDAY CHARITY MARKET: Tomorrow the market will be run by Peacehaven Recycling Group.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Coffee mornings are back on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory moments café. Everyone welcome, especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

CINEMA: The next film at Peacehaven cinema will be Sully on Wednesday February 22 at 7.30pm, Main Hall, Community House. Tickets £5 from the Information Office.

MEETINGS: There has been in a change in date for the Next Planning and Highways Meeting, from January 31 to February 7.

NAMING DAY: We will be celebrating 100 years since being called Peacehaven on Sunday February 12, at the Evangelical Church at 3pm. Please come along to celebrate and enjoy a buffet reception afterwards.

WRESTLING: The next Wrestling event will take place on the Saturday April 1 at 7.30pm.

FIX MY STREET: If you have any street issues please report the problem via https://eastsussex.fixmystreet.com

