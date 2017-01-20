BURNS NIGHT: On Saturday January 28 there will be a Burns Night in the main hall, Meridian Centre. Tickets are £12.50 and are available from Peacehaven Information Office.

MERIDIAN EVENING WI: We meet again on January 25, 7.30pm in the Anzac Room, when we have a Burns Night theme. New members are always welcome.

SATURDAY CHARITY MARKET: The next market will be tomorrow, Saturday, run by Peacehaven Recycling Group.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Coffee mornings are back on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory moments café. Everyone welcome, especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

CINEMA: The next film at Peacehaven cinema will be Sully on Wednesday February 22 at 7.30pm, Main Hall, Community House. Tickets £5 from the Information Office.

PEACEHAVEN WI: Our first meeting of the New Year was held at a different venue due to the holiday closure of the Anzac Room in the Meridian Centre. The president welcomed members, subscriptions for 2017 were paid and the outing in August to Eltham Palace was confirmed.

The afternoon speaker, Harry Pope, stepped in at the last minute owing to a sudden cancellation of our booked speaker due to illness. Mr Pope’s subject was Buried Secrets which may have appeared rather morbid, but it was not. He regaled us with anecdotes of his life as a funeral director, quoting some of the occasions when things went wrong – and they did in quite a hilarious manner. In a completely different vein he then told us that he and his wife are volunteers at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne and conduct tours of this historic building every first Friday of the month at 10.30am, no need to book. Something to consider?

In the meantime, our net meeting will be at the Meridian Centre on Wednesday February 1, with John Henty of Sussex Radio fame. See you then. Happy New Year. (Joy Allen).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.