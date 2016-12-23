Burns Night: In January there will be a Burns Night on Saturday 28th January 2017, in the Main Hall, Meridian Centre. Tickets are £12.50 and are available from Peacehaven Information Office.

Meridian Evening WI: The December meeting will be at our Christmas Meal. We meet again on January 25, 7.30pm in the Anzac Room, when we have a Burns Night theme. New members are always welcome.

Christmas Hours: Peacehaven Information office will be shut from Friday 23rd December at 12 o’clock, and will re-open on the 9th January 2017.

Coffee Mornings: This week the coffee mornings will be organised by Sussex Pet Rescue on each morning.

Community Café: Now open six morning, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

Know Dementia: Memory moments café. Everyone welcome, especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre. The next Know Dementia meeting is on the 20th January.

Cinema: The next film at Peacehaven cinema will be A Street Cat Named Bob, on the 18th December at 7.30pm. Tickets are £5 and available to collect from the Information Office.

FIX MY STREET: If you have any street issues please report the problem via https://eastsussex.fixmystreet.com

