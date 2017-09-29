Voice and Piano Recital: with Ian Collins and Brian Steer at St Saviour’s Church South Street at 1pm on Monday 2 October. Entry and refreshments free.
All welcome. You never know they may please the regulars and end with the Hippopotamus Song!
