Sussex Folk: The next meeting of the Eastbourne Association of Sussex Folk will be on Monday 18th September at 7.30 p.m. Sarah Page will give a talk on “The Truggery”. The venue is the Church Hall of St Saviour and St Peter, South Street. Visitors and guests are very welcome and should call Denise on 763163 or Jill on 737073.

Townswomen’s Guild: The next meeting of the Devonshire Park Townswomen’s Guild will be on Wednesday 20th September at 7.0 0 p.m. Graham Albon will give a talk on Hadrian’s Wall. The venue is the All Saints Church Hall, Grange Road. Visitors and new members are very welcome and should ring Beth on 640499 or Diane on 431802.

Cercle Francais: The next meeting of the Cercle Francais d’Eastbourne will be on Friday 22nd September at All Saints Church Hall, Grange Road, at 7.15pm. This will be a talk by David King on “Les Emigres Francais de Richmond”.

The Cercle Francais welcomes new members, people who are interested in French culture and wish to practice or improve their spoken French. For information about the club please call 01323 722256 or visit www.cf-eastbourne.com

