The Friends of Meads Parks and Gardens: are holding Meads Village Picnic on Sunday, 10th September in Helen Gardens from 12 noon until 5.30. Events include Punch and Judy Show, Face Painting Stall, Eastbourne Silver Band, cream tea stall and much more. Wet weather venue Bede’s Prep School, Dukes Drive. Come along with your picnic and enjoy the fun and games.

Everyone welcome: to Chat - Stop in St Saviour’s Church hall on Saturday 9th September 10-11.30am. Company, conversation, coffee, cakes and have a go at a fun quiz if you wish.

Ride and Stride: in aid of Historic and local churches takes place on Saturday 9th September. Get your forms signed at St Saviour’s church, South Street and enjoy free refreshments in the church hall during the morning.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.