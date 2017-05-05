John’s (Meads) Bowling Club: is having a free taster session for anyone thinking of having a go at lawn bowls at Helen Garden, Dukes Drive in Meads from 2-4pm on Sunday 7th May.

All you need to do is turn up and bring a flat pair of shoes and we will provide the rest.

St John’s is a very friendly club and probably has the most scenic green overlooking the sea of any club in the UK.

For further information go to our website www.stjohnsbowls.co.uk or phone 01323-648364

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.