The first Saturday Chat-Stop: will be on 8 April 10am-11.30am in St Saviour’s church hall, Spencer Road. Free coffee, cake, conversation and an opportunity to make a new friend. A registered PAT Dog will be waiting to greet you. Everyone welcome of all ages.

Monday Lunchtime Series: at St Saviour’s Church on 10 April will see actor David Horne and Director of Music Paul Collins presenting “Forty Days and Forty Nights”. Free entry.

Passiontide Organ Recital: by Robert Munns at St Saviour’s Church is on 12 April at 1pm. Free entry.

“The Cross of Christ”: a meditation with choir anthems, hymns and readings will take place at St Saviour’s Church at 7.30pm on 12 April. Free entry.

Friends of Meads Parks and Gardens: invite you to an Easter Egg hunt in Helen Gardens on Good Friday, 14th April from 11.00am. Children £2.50. There will be an Easter Bonnet Competition for children and adults which will be judged at 12.30pm. 50p entry fee. Fabulous prizes.

There will also be a cake stall and Easter novelties on sale. Register on facebook.com/friendsof meadsparksandgardens to make sure there are enough eggs to go around,

