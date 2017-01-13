Ballet talk: Sunday, 22 January 2017, Nicola Katrak from the Royal Ballet School will be talking about Training Young Dancers. Hydro Hotel, lunch at 12.30 or talk only at 2.15 pm. Tickets: 01323 749339

St Saviour’s church: will be holding a Burns Night Supper followed by Barn Dancing in the Church Hall on Saturday, 28th Jan at 7pm Tickets £7 (children free) from Paul on 656346.

The Cercle Francais: started the new year with the annual “Café de Bienvenue” at the York House Hotel. Members enjoyed this informal event with excellent refreshments and a lovely view of the sea.

The next meeting will be on Friday 20th January at All Saints Church Hall, Grange Road, at 7.15pm. This will be a talk by Thierry Viennois on “Histoire de l’Isere”. Thierry’s talks are always both interesting and amusing and members look forward to his visit every year.

The Cercle Francais welcomes new members, people who are interested in French culture and wish to practice or improve their spoken French. For information about the club please call 01323 504262 or visit www.cf-eastbourne.com

