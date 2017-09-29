WALKING GROUP: On Sunday meet Helen (845684) at Hailsham Leisure Centre at 10am. The walk is 6 miles at Parham Deer Park and you should hear stags rutting. There is a steep hill near the start. Bring a picnic. Ring the walk leader for details and to register.

CHURCH SERVICES: This Sunday All Saints: 10am Herstmonceux Harvest Festival. Thursday, 11am at The Rectory Holy Communion (BCP). St Mary Magdalene: 8am Holy Communion (BCP).

GRAND JUMBLE SALE: Error: Last week I said this event was on Saturday September 29 when it is in fact on Saturday September 30. If you have and jumble to donate, please drop it off at the village hall today, Friday, between 2pm and 8pm The sale is in village hall from 10am to noon. There will be refreshments and entry is 50p.

WINDMILL EVENTS: On October 14 the Windmill Hill Windmill Trust is one of four local charities selected to benefit from the proceeds of the launch Symphonova concert at Herstmonceux Castle. Tickets are just £15 and can be purchased on line or by telephone. Telephone booking: Freephone number 0870 8200054. On line booking website: https://castleconcerts. yapsody.com/event/index/138116/ castle-concerts-series-launch-concert. On Friday October 20 there will be a talk, Quirky Sussex, at Herstmonceux Village Hall by Kevin Gordon with all proceeds to WHWT. Tickets on the door for just £6. This will be an interesting and lively presentation and we hope to see you there.

MEET THE QUAKERS: As part of National Quaker Week, Herstmonceux Friends invite you to join them in the Friends Meeting House, West End on Saturday October 7 from 10.30am until 2pm for tea, coffee and cake. If you would like to learn more about Quakers (or just like to eat cake) please drop in for a chat. Everyone warmly welcomed.