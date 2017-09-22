CHURCH SERVICES: This Sunday All Saints: 8am Holy Communion (BCP), St Mary Magdalene: 10am Wartling Harvest Service and Baptism.

HEARING AIDS: Sessions are held on the second and fourth Friday of the month between 9.30am and 11am at the Village Information Centre and offer maintenance of most types of hearing aids and replacement batteries. Please remember to bring your book. Today, Friday, only batteries will be issued. For any emergency maintenance for September please attend the sessions at the Vicarage Field Centre on the first Friday of the month between 10am and 12noon or Broadway Way, Eastbourne (01323 413783) or Age Concern at Charles Hunt Centre in Hailsham between 10 and 12 noon on the third Thursday of the month. On October 12 and 27 sessions revert to the Village Information Centre between 10 and noon.

A MONK’S TALE: At the village hall tomorrow, Saturday, evening from 7.30pm to 9pm this new comedy with songs and sketches is part of the Hailsham Arts Festival and celebrates the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther. Tickets are £7.50 and £5 concessions in advance at www.wegottickets.com or £10 and £7.50 on the door.

ROCK N ROLL CLUB: C’mon everybody. From 8ppm until late next Friday September 29 at the Horseshoe Inn at Windmill Hill. Tony and the original Saints are the guests and entry is £9. There is also a charity raffle. Enquiries on 07504 981224. All welcome.

GRAND JUMBLE SALE: This is next Saturday, September 30, in the village hall from 10am to noon. There will be refreshments and entry is 50p. If you have and jumble to donate, please drop it off at the village hall on Friday September 29 between 2pm and 8pm.

WINDMILL SYMPHONOVA: The Windmill at Windmill Hill Trust is one of four local charities selected to benefit from the proceeds of the launch Symphonova concert in the ballroom at Herstmonceux Castle on Saturday October 14. The concert will be a very special event with music by Mahler (Symphony number 4) and Lavallée La Patrie (Overture from Macbeth), performed by the innovative Symphonova Orchestra, conducted by Shelley Katz and featuring soprano Diana Gilchrist. There will be a drinks reception hosted by the charities at 6.45pm and the performance will commence in the ballroom at 7.30pm. There will be a short interval and the concert will finish at 9.15pm. Tickets are just £15 and can be purchased on line or by telephone. Book at https://castleconcerts.yapsody.com/event/index/138116/castle-concerts-series-launch-concert or phone Freephone 0870 8200054. Enjoy the music and support the Windmill at Windmill Hill.

