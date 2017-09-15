COFFEE MORNING: The next Vitality Villages coffee morning is on Monday in The Great Space Herstmonceux Integrative Health Centre, Hailsham Road between 10am and noon with coffee, tea and cake. This month there is an update talk on Men’s Shed and Reminiscences of Herstmonceux from World War II to 2017.

CHURCH SERVICES: This Sunday All Saints: 10am Holy Communion (CW), St Mary Magdalene: 8am Holy Communion (BCP). Messy Church 4pm Herstmonceux Village Hall.

WALKING GROUP: On Sunday meet at 10am at Hailsham Leisure Centre for a walk around the Lower Dicker and Camberlot area. If you would like to go along, ring Lita on 843943 in the first instance for details, to register and in case there are any changes.

CRAFT WORKSHOP: On Monday in the Card Technique Series the session is on Zentangles, creative doodling from 2pm to 4pm at The Malthouse. The cost is a £5 donation to Epilepsy Action Doodle Day. Book on 01323 819216.

VILLAGE INFORMATION CENTRE: Sessions will be held on the second and fourth Friday of the month between 9.30am and 11am offer maintenance of most types of hearing aids and replacement batteries. Please remember to bring your book. On September 22 only batteries will be issued. For any emergency maintenance for September please attend the sessions at the Vicarage Field Centre on the first Friday of the month between 10am and noon or Broadway Way, Eastbourne (01323 413783) or Age Concern at Charles Hunt Centre in Hailsham between 10 and noon on the third Thursday of the month. On October 12 and 27 sessions revert to the Village Information Centre between 10 and noon.

LIME CROSS NURSERY: Vicky Tate of Lime Cross Nursery was awarded 5 flowers at the RHS Wisley Plant Show. David Holden Solo Exhibition: From September 14 to 24 the Nursery is delighted to be hosting a solo exhibition of paintings by Sussex artist David Holden as part of the Art Trail for Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture. David’s style of painting perfectly captures the charm of Sussex towns, villages and picturesque landscapes and his reputation has earned him an international following with many national solo exhibitions to his name. Many of his paintings and prints hang in collections in the UK, Europe, USA, Canada, Australia and South Africa. The last of the Summer Yoga and Wild Swimming sessions are coming up today, Friday, from 6pm to 7pm. The new date to replace September 8, which was cancelled due to the weather, is on Wednesday September 20 from 10am to noon. To book this sessions email helen@limecross.co.uk or pop in. The last session is on Friday September 29 from 6pm to 7pm.

