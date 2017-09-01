CARD TECHNIQUE WORKSHOP: On Monday September 18 there is a Card Technique Series, Zentangles, creative doodling for a £5 donation to Epilepsy Action Doodle Day. Book 01323 819216 at The Malthouse in Herstmonceux from 2pm to 4pm.

WARM GLASS WORKSHOP: Book now for an opportunity to learn how to work with Warm Glass, Tack Fusing. On Saturday September 9 you can learn how to create fused jewellery pieces with texture. Cost is £20 which includes materials.

OPEN WINDMILL: On Sunday September 10 the windmill at Windmill Hill, (A271 between Herstmonceux and Boreham Street) will be open from 11am to 4pm as part of the Heritage Open Days scheme. There will be a barbecue, a virtual tour for those that may not wish to, or be able to manage the guided tour, teas and cakes, Vitality Villages Singers, community activities and information. Free parking at the Horseshoe Inn. We hope to see you there.

CHURCH SERVICES: All Saints: Sunday, 10am Family Service and Baptism. The Rectory: Thursday, 11am Holy Communion (BCP). St Mary Magdalene: 8am Holy Communion (BCP) 6pm Evensong (BCP).

WALKING GROUP: On Sunday meet at 10am at Herstmonceux car park for a 5 mile walk around Brede with Andy and Karen on 833040. The last evening walk is on Tuesday with a meal to follow. Meet Sylvia (832243) at the Cricketers, Berwick at 6.30pm. Details by phone. If you would like to go on either walk, ring the walk leader in the first instance for details, to register and in case there are any changes.

ASTRONOMY FESTIVAL:This is taking place from today until Sunday at the Herstmonceux Observatory Science Centre. You can find out more by visiting http://www.the-observatory.org/ astronomy_festival_2017 or call 01323 832731 to book.

RAY AND SHELDON: This popular over 60s club meets at Herstmonceux Village Hall on Friday September 8 from 2pm when Colin and Mary entertain. Enquiries 01323 441244.

