SUNDAY SERVICES: This Sunday at St Mary Magdalene: 8am Holy Communion (BCP) 6pm Evensong (BCP). All Saints: 10am Family Service and Baptism. Thursday 10 August 11am The Rectory Holy Communion (BCP).

WALKS GROUP: On Sunday meet Helen (845684) at Hailsham Leisure Centre for a walk around Flimwell and Bedgebury Pinetum of 5 miles. If you would like to go along ring the walk leader for details and to register. There is an evening walk on Tuesday around the Hailsham Common Pond and Cuckoo Trail with refreshments afterwards. Ring Trudy 845597 or Sue 832016 if you would like to go along. They are meeting at 6.30pm at Hailsham Leisure Centre.

DIG FOR VICTORY: The 70th Cowbeech village fair takes place on Sunday. Gates open at 1.30pm.

FLOWER SHOW: Windmill Hill Flower Show is tomorrow, Saturday from 2pm to 4.30pm at The Reid Hall, Boreham Street. Entrance £1, children free. Stalls, cake and refreshments.

JAZZ AT THE CASTLE: Herstmonceux Castle has a Jazz event on Sunday at 7.30pm. Tickets available from ticketsource.co.uk or see website at www.herstmonceux-castle.com.

