SUMMER FETE AND DOG SHOW: This is at Herstmonceux Recreation Ground tomorrow, Saturday, from 11am until 2pm and includes a fun dog show. Registration is between 11am and 11.30. Dogs on leads and under owners control please. 4 rosettes per class. Classes £2 per class or three classes for £5.

SOUNDSCAPE: Tomorrow, Saturday, evening enjoy a piano quartet at the Observatory Science Centre at 7pm. Tickets 832731.

PARISH TRAIL: There are five open gardens to enjoy on Sunday at 2 Acres, Allotments Stunts Green, Cowbeech House, 1 Elm Cottages, Montana. Start at Lime Cross Nursery between noon and 5pm. Combined admission to all gardens is £5 and children are free.

SUNDAY SERVICES: This Sunday at St Mary Magdalene: 8am Holy Communion(BCP) 6pm Evensong. All Saints: 11am Family Service, Thursday July 6, 11am The Rectory, Holy Communion (BCP).

SPONSORED WALK: Vitality Villages Report: We were so sorry that we had to postpone the Sponsored Walk last Sunday, June 25. We do appreciate it takes a lot of time and effort to get sponsored for your projects to raise money for them. However we intend to re-schedule this event in September 2017, so please keep your eye out for further details. Tel: 01323 833525 email: infor@vitalityvillages.org.uk

WALKS GROUP: On Tuesday at 6.30pm, meet Helen 845684 at The Chequers Inn, Maresfield for a circular walk of four miles. Please ring the walk leader before you set out to confirm details, that the walk is still going ahead and to let them know you are coming.

DIG FOR VICTORY: Those Peter Pan moments for youngsters are precious and perhaps there are only rare opportunities to experience them in these modern times.

However, here is advance notice for parents who wish to be able to magic up such moments for their children at Dig for Victory this year. Primary School pupils learn about World War II and now they will be able to experience a little of the flavour of 1940s by adopting period dress and joining with enthusiasts from Easy Company with their authentic WW2 vehicles, uniforms and equipment.

There will be no additional entry fee and this will be an ideal photo opportunity, a precious memory to lock away for future sweet-sad reminiscing.

During the war years ‘make do and mend’ was common practice and Dig for Victory should be an opportunity to do the same when it comes to period costume.

The organisers, Cowbeech Bonfire Society Charitable Trust, would like to see a full trainload of Evacuees tagged with name labels and carrying make-do baggage with perhaps a sprinkling of Land Army Girls or a few Home Guard with wooden rifles and home-made arm bands.

The idea is to be faithful to times past without spending a small fortune on commercial costumes and a Trophy is being commissioned to award to the most meritorious entrant.

Dig for Victory exhibitors entry forms: There have been some changes to the classes for 2017 so those who like to compete with their flowers, vegetables, home baking or photography should be aware that Entry Forms are available from the Herstmonceux Village Information Centre and from The Merrie Harriers in Cowbeech.

