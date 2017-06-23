SUNDAY SERVICES: This Sunday at St Mary Magdalene, 10am Morning Prayer (CW). All Saints, 8am Holy Communion (BCP) 6pm Compline.

SPONSORED WALK: On Sunday, the Vitality Villages coffee morning group is doing a sponsored Walk from Herstmonceux Cricket Pavilion. Registration will commence at 1.15pm and the fee will be £2. The walk starts at 2pm. For more information phone 01323 833535.

WALKS GROUP: On Sunday there is a Rathfinney vineyard and Alfriston walk of 6 miles with Sue (832016) starting at 10am. If you would like to go on this walk give Sue a ring to register your interest and for more details. Bring a picnic. On Tuesday evening meet Lita (846191) at Buckle car park, Seaford at 6.30pm for the Tidemills circular of approximately 5 miles. Please ring walk leaders before you set out to confirm details, that the walk is still going ahead and to let them know you are coming.

OPEN GARDEN: Tomorrow, Saturday, Carters Corner Farm at Cowbeech BN27 4JA from 10.30am to 4pm. There are eight acres of large, country garden. Enjoy beautiful borders, the rose garden and lake. Take a woodland walk and say hello to the animals. From Hailsham take the A271 Bexhill Road and turn left at Amberstone signed to Cowbeech. Follow the open garden signs. Disable friendly and off-road parking available.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.