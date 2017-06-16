SUNDAY SERVICES: This Sunday at St Mary Magdalene: 8am Holy Communion (BCP) 3.30pm Messy Church Barbecue at The Rectory. All Saints: 10am Holy Communion (CW) 3.30pm. Messy Church barbecue at the Rectory.

COFFEE MORNINGS: On Monday there is a Vitality Villages Coffee Morning from 10am to noon. It is a summer outing and will be held at the cafe at Lime Cross Nursery, Herstmonceux. The following Sunday June 25, the Vitality Villages coffee morning group is doing a sponsored walk from Herstmonceux Cricket Pavilion. Registration will commence at 1.15pm and the fee will be £2. The walk starts at 2pm. For more information phone 01323 833535.

WALKS GROUP: On Tuesday, Jan (832365) will be leading a circular walk of 3 to 4 miles meeting at 6.30pm in Herstmonceux village car park (behind the Woolpack). If you would like to go along, please give her a ring to register. On Sunday June 25 there is a Rathfinney vineyard and Alfriston walk of 6 miles with Sue (832016) starting at 10am. If you would like to go on this walk give Sue a ring to register your interest and for more details. Bring a picnic.

RAY AND SHELDON: Next Friday, June 23, members of this popular and lively over 60s Club, will be providing the entertainment from 2pm in Herstmonceux village hall. If you would like to come along or join please ring Anne on 441244.

FATHER’S DAY CONCERT: This Sunday in Herstmonceux Castle ballroom at 7.30pm, Primavera will be performing a concert on relationships between sons, daughters and fathers. The cost is £22 and can be booked on 01233 622971 or visit www.primavera-ensemble.co.uk.

