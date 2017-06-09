RAY AND SHELDON CLUB: At today’s meeting at 2pm in the village hall, there is a quiz. If you would like to know more about this lively local over 60s club and its programme of events and entertainment, please contact Anne on 441244. The next meeting is on Friday June 23 when the entertainment will be provided by the members.

SUMMER FAIR: The combined churches of All Saints and Wartling are holding their fair tomorrow, Saturday, at Wartling Church. There is plenty of parking and entry is by donation. In addition to refreshments and stalls of books, plants, bric-a-brac, raffle, tombola and many more, there is a wildlife treasure trail around the church and church yard as well as games for children and a toy stall.

SUNDAY SERVICES: This Sunday at St Mary Magdalene: 10am Holy Communion (CW). All Saints: 8am Holy Communion (BCP) 6pm Evensong (BCP).

WALKS GROUP: If you would like to go on the Stonegate circular this Sunday of approximately 5 miles ring Lita on 846191 to let her know. Meet at Hailsham Leisure Centre at 10am. There is an evening walk on Tuesday of 5 miles from Mays Farm, Wick Street with Sue (832016). Meet at Arlington Reservoir lay-by at 6.30pm. If you would like to go on either walk please ring the walk leaders to let them know you are coming along.

BONSAI SHOW: Eastbourne and Wealden Bonsai Club are holding the 2017 Show at Herstmonceux Village Hall, on Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Why not go along for an enjoyable and interesting day out. See some fascinating trees and vote for your favourite entry. There will be demonstrations by Reg Bolton, Chelsea gold medal winner, Paul Eslinger, Azalea specialist and David Penny, Conifer specialist. Displays by other bonsai groups from Surrey Heath, Chichester, Eastleigh and Solent. Also, a Chinese Brush Painting demonstration, information table, trade stands from Downsview Bonsai, Pinecone Ceramics and Limecross Nursery. Refreshments and a raffle can complete your day. All this for just £2.50 entry, accompanied children under 16 years free.

The club meets on the second Monday of the month at 7.30pm, at St Mary’s Church Hall, Hampden Park, Eastbourne. For information and help www.eandwbonsaiclub.co.uk, email eandwbonsiclub@msn.com, tel.01323 731369. First meeting is free.

