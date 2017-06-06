SUNDAY SERVICES: This Sunday at St Mary Magdalene: 8am Holy Communion(BCP) 6pm Evensong. All Saints: 10am Family Service Holy Communion.

WALKS GROUP: If you would like to go on the Tuesday evening mystery circular walk of 3 to 4 miles, meet at 6.30pm at Hailsham Leisure centre with Trudy (845597). Ring to register your interest.

BONSAI SHOW: Eastbourne and Wealden Bonsai Club are holding their annual show at Herstmonceux Village Hall on Sunday June 11 from 10am to 4pm. £2.50 entry, accompanied children under 16 years free.

