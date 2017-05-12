WALKING GROUP: On Sunday at 10am meet at Herstmonceux car park for a Scotney Castle to Lamberhurst walk 5.29mls. NT members bring your cards. The Tuesday evening walk starts at 6.30pm. Meet at the Reid Hall, Boreham Street for a walk of 3 miles with optional drinks in the pub afterwards. If you would like to go along ring Sue 832016 to register.

SUNDAY SERVICES: This Sunday at St Mary Magdalene, 10am Holy Communion (CW).

COFFEE MORNING: Vitality Villages will be listening to a talk on Living in Rural Sussex on Monday from 10am to noon in the Great Space at Herstmonceux Health Centre. It’s free and everyone is welcome.

THE WINDMILL: The windmill at Windmill Hill will be open for National Mills Weekend on Sunday from 11am until 4.30pm. There will be stalls, guided tours, teas and barbecue and the Mish Mash Morris will dance at 2pm. They would be very pleased to see you at the windmill, it will be a great day out for everyone. There will be stationery engines, plants, teas, barbecue burgers and new this year, a virtual tour for those with limited mobility and a film of the restoration including milling machinery. The windmill is on the A271 between Herstmonceux and Boreham Street. There is ample free parking in the Horse and Groom.

STARGAZING EVENING: The Wealden Astronomical Society will be on hand with telescopes at the Observatory Science Centre on Friday May 19 from 8pm to 12.30am. All welcome.

COFFEE MORNING: The next is tomorrow, Saturday, and will be at Wartling Church. This is a time just to enjoy a cup of coffee/tea with cakes or biscuits, and sometimes scones in good company. 10am to noon, come and join them.

