OFFICIAL OPENING: The official opening of the new facilities at Wartling is on Easter Sunday April 16 from 2.45pm. You are invited to St Mary Magdalene Church Wartling when the Bishop of Lewis the Rt Rev Richard Jackson will officially dedicate and open the new facilities. Refreshments will be provided.

MESSY CHURCH: There will not be a messy church this month as it would have fallen on Easter Sunday so hopefully you will be able to come to the service at Herstmonceux at 10am.

EASTER SERVICES: St Mary Magdalene Wartling: Sunday 10am Palm Sunday Service and Holy Communion, Tuesday 6pm Holy Week Meditation, Maundy Thursday 7pm Holy Communion, Good Friday 10am Family Service, Easter Sunday 16 April 8am Holy Communion. All Saints: This Palm Sunday 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 6pm Evensong (BCP), Monday 6pm Holy Week Meditation, Wednesday 6pm Holy Week Meditation, Good Friday 2pm Service of the Cross, Easter Day 10am Family Service and Holy Communion 5pm. Confirmation Service with Bishop of Lewes

MAGICAL SPRING FAIR: Tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday at the Lime Cross Nursery on the A271 at Herstmonceux there is a special event with activities for all the family from 11am until 6pm. Easter egg hunt, mermaids on the lake, spring animal farm, vintage singers, local wine makers, pizza and beer, bouncy castle and much more. To book into some of the activities visit www.limecross.co.uk or pop into the Nursery for details. All welcome. There will be a grand tombola run by the Friends of Demelza Hospice for Children.

THE SCIENCE OF BEER: Book online at the Observatory Science Centre if you would like an interesting evening out tomorrow, Saturday, from 7.30pm to 11.30pm. Find out about one of the Nations favourite beverages along with curry.

COFFEE MORNING: This is the regular Vitality Villages event in the Great Space at Herstmonceux Health Centre on Monday from 10am to noon. At this event Cold Fusion Glass Arts and Gifts will be demonstrating how to create a custom bookmark from lovely ribbed grosgrain ribbon by attaching charms and beads to the ends using silver plated crimps. With many colours of ribbon and various themed charms to choose from we are sure you will find something to please yourself or to give as a gift. So please do come along and join us for coffee and cake and see what you can create.

WORLD MALBEC DAY: Celebrate the wines of Argentina with dinner at Olives Café, Lime Cross Nursery from 7pm to 9pm next Friday April 14. Book on 833229 or email keely@limecross.co.uk.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: The Draft Pre-Submission Plan is available for consultation until Friday May 19. The Plan aims to: meet local needs in keeping with the size of the parish, complement and enhance our environment, both in its nature and history, protect the high quality rural landscape, contribute to the social fabric and wellbeing of the parishioners, promote employment in the parish, promote and retain retail facilities, regulate future type and style of housing developments, provide an ongoing framework for all of the residents to contribute to the sustainable development of our community. The Plan will then be examined by an Independent Examiner and if approved, will be submitted for a Parish Referendum and sit alongside the National Policy Planning Framework and the WDC Local Plan when planning applications in the Parish are considered. View the plan at www.herstmonceuxparish.org.uk, www.wealden.gov.uk, the Village Information Centre, Village Hall, the Parish Clerk 01323 833312 or clerk@herstmonceux parish.org.uk, Hailsham library. Comments on the draft Neighbourhood Plan to Mrs J McInnes, Clerk to the Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group, Herstmonceux Parish Office, Gardner Street, Herstmonceux, East Sussex BN27 4LG or email to nplan@herstmonceuxparish.org.uk. Residents are urged to send in your comments. It’s your parish, it’s your future.

KNIT AND STITCH: On Monday in the Information Centre a small group meets usually once a month, sometimes knitting or doing something crafty or just chatting with a cup of something, anyone welcome to just drop in.

HEARING AIDS: Sessions will be held generally on the second and fourth Friday of the month at the Village Information Centre 9.30am and 11am offering maintenance on most types of hearing aids and replacement batteries. Please remember to bring your book. Session dates April 7 and 14 (not April 28) May 5th and 26 (not May 12).

