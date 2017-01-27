CHURCH SERVICES: From January all church services will be at Herstmonceux whilst building works take place at Wartling, this will be for a minimum of two months. The next services at All Saints will therefore be this Sunday 8am (Wartling Service) Holy Communion (BCP), 10am Candlemas Holy Communion, 6pm Candlemas Service at Free Church.

WALKING GROUP: On Sunday the group is walking the Lewes circular of about four miles with optional pub lunch afterwards. If you would like to go along contact Lita 846191 for details.

ACTIVE PLAY SESSION: Book your place and for more information 07717 776788 at Herstmonceux Village Hall 9.30am to 12.30pm. Play activities giant snakes and ladders, giant jenga, space hoppers volley ball tri-golf etc.

