CHURCH SERVICES: From January all Church services will be at Herstmonceux whilst building works take place at Wartling, this will be for a minimum of two months. The next services at All Saints will therefore be this Sunday at 8am Holy Communion (BCP) 10am (Wartling Service) Morning Prayer, 6pm Healing Service.

WALKING GROUP: On Sunday the group is walking the Lewes circular of about 4 miles with optional pub lunch afterwards. If you would like to go along contact Lita 846191 for details.

RAY AND SHELDON CLUB: The next gathering of this lively over 60s club is on Friday January 27 in the village hall at 2pm when the Evergreen Singers will be there to entertain members. If you would like to come along or join the club, ring Anne on 441244 for details.

QUIZ NIGHT: Herstmonceux Village Hall is holding a Quiz Evening on Friday January 27 from 7pm for 7.30pm with a ploughman’s supper at a cost of £8 per head. Please phone 01323 833673 to book a place.

