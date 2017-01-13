CHURCH SERVICES: From January all Church services will be at Herstmonceux whilst building works take place at Wartling, this will be for a minimum of two months. The next services at All Saints will therefore be this Sunday at 8am for Wartling Holy Communion (BCP), 10am Holy Communion (CW) 3.30pm Reid Hall, Messy Church.

MESSY CHURCH: Messy Church starts again this Sunday at The Reid Hall, Boreham Street, Nr Herstmonceux 3.30pm to 5pm. These are times of playing mostly board games, craft and learning about Jesus’ life, told either by drama, story, puppets or some other way, always different, always fun. Then tea is served for all. This time is suitable for all ages, donation only towards expenses. If you haven’t tried this before why not start 2017 and come and see us. Contact Richard 833124, Pat and Norman 833925 or Pam 833079.

SMART ENERGY GB IN COMMUNITIES: On Wednesday between 1.30pm and 5.30pm at Herstmonceux Village Hall, Wealden District Council is hosting a specific energy event to raise awareness and understanding of the roll out programme for the New Generation of Smart Energy electricity meters for the Parish. Energy experts will be at the event to help with energy bill switching if required. Please bring along you latest energy bill. Smart Energy goodie bag to the first 15 through the door. There will be Smart meter awareness and understanding, guest speaker on Smart Energy Villages in 2050, energy bill switching advice, Big Energy Saving Networks, Winter Home Check Service for those who need it most and Warm in Winter, winter resilience advice from CAB.

