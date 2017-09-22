Hellingly and Horsebridge

MARRIAGE COURSE: Freshen up your marriage with Time for Two. Come and relax for the day together at the beautiful Blackstock Country Estate tomorrow, Saturday, 10am to 4pm. Based on the amazingly popular and practical Marriage Course and run by a team out of St Peter’s Church, Brighton the day will cover the first two sessions of the Marriage Course which is designed to help couples build strong foundations and communicate more effectively. There will be practical talks and plenty of time for private discussion, just between the two of you. You never share anything about your relationship with anyone other than your partner. Lunch and afternoon refreshments are included. £40 per couple. To book your place email marriage@ stpetersbrighton.org. The marriage course is for any couple and offers essential tools and practical ideas to help you build a relationship that lasts a lifetime. It is based on Christian principles but designed for all couples with or without a church background. For more information or more details ring 01273 698182, or visit www.themarriagecourses.org

REBUILDING LIVES: Encouraging Hope: Last year’s Harvest Appeal enabled the diocese to provide a minibus for the Diocese of Freetown in Sierra Leone, £5k for immediate food aid in a severely drought-stricken part of Nakuru Diocese in Kenya; and to help train workers for remote and desperately poor areas. In the coming year they want to be able to help some of the poorest people in Sierra Leone to learn the skills to set up a small business, complete and equip a training school, support workers for education and development amongst nomadic peoples in Kenya. It is also hoped to support new co-operative programmes across dioceses from Cameroon to Guinea.

BLACKSTOCK CHRISTMAS: Book your Christmas table now at the Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill. Party nights are Thursdays December 7 and 16, Fridays December 8 and 17 and Saturdays December 9 and 18. Three course meal and disco with crackers and festive décor. Book on 01323 848006 or visit www.blackstockestate.co.uk.

