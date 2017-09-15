Hellingly and Horsebridge

GARDEN TOUR: Tomorrow, Saturday, at Michelham Priory from 11am to noon there is a seasonal 90-minute tour with the Head Gardener followed by home-made soup and a roll in the cafe. Prices: £16 non-members, £11 Sussex Archaeological Society Members, £11 Friends of Michelham Priory. Price includes entrance to the house and grounds. Please book in advance, numbers are limited. To Book: 01323 844224 adminmich@sussexpast.co.uk. Please remember, No dogs in the house and gardens. Assistance dogs only. Thank you.

TIME FOR TWO: On Saturday September 23 from 10am to 4pm at Blackstock Farm there is an Introduction to the Marriage course run by a team from St Peter’s, Brighton. Lunch and refreshments included. £40 per couple. Email marriage@stpetersbrighton.org or for more information ring 01273 698182, or www.themarriagecourses.org.

HARVEST AND PETS: Harvest worship to be celebrated in churches on Sunday. Non-perishable produce welcome at any service for Food Bank. Cash collection is for the Diocesan Harvest Appeal. The Harvest Celebration and Pet Service is on Sunday September 24 at Michelham Priory at 11am. Pets and their well-behaved owners, welcome. There will be a board to put pictures or names of pets that cannot be brought or are no longer with us. The only other service will be at Hellingly at 8am Communion on this day.

HARVEST SUPPERS: On Friday September 29 at 7pm, at Hellingly Village Hall. Also on Saturday October 7 at 7pm at Upper Dicker Village Hall and is a Supper and Games evening. Cost is £7.50 per head. Book with Liz Major on 01323 841541.

