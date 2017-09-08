Hellingly and Horsebridge

HELLINGLY 10K: Hailsham Harriers are holding their 33rd John Faulds Hellingly 10k Road Race at 9.30am on Sunday. The course will be on its recent years route with the start in Station Road, Hellingly, just past the bridge by the Cuckoo Trail then left into Park Road and right into New Road towards Magham Down. At Amberstone the course goes left on the Cowbeech Road to the junction and into Cinderford Lane then left down Grove Hill with a left into Mill Lane and back to the village on the road with the church on the right then right turn along Station Road to the village Hall HQ with a right into farmer Richard Lee’s field which was recently used by the Festival of Transport. This year’s entry is likely to be full before the day so most unlikely that any entries will be accepted on the day. The race sees many of the top athletes in Sussex taking part for Grand Prix points but many fun runners will also be there for the medal and trying for a personal best time. Car parking will only be available within the finishing field adjacent to the hall and competitors and visitors are asked not to park on the roads. Local residents are welcome to come out and give the runners a cheer. Further details of the organising club are at www.hailsham-harriers.org.uk and the winter training will be starting from Summerheath Hall from Tuesday September 12. It is suggested that the congregation of Hellingly church for the Sunday service, park in the event field and join runners afterwards for tea and cake.

THIS SPORTING LIFE: A talk by Steve Wennington of Hailsham Active to the Men’s Breakfast gathering at 9am in the upstairs room of Chapter 12, Hailsham High Street. Enjoy a full breakfast, tea or coffee for £8.50.

FESTIVAL OF TRANSPORT: The cake stall made £1490 at the Festival of Transport. The weather was glorious and a great event.

PARK WOOD UPDATE: Paul Rees, Friends of Park Wood Chairman reports: The second public meeting produced a strong committee and a steering group to take the Park Wood project forward and a first committee meeting was held last Wednesday, August 30. The website is to be launched this week and also an appeal for people to become members of the Friends of Park Wood group. Annual membership is only £10pp, which not only helps with the fighting fund, but more importantly, with a large membership, we will have a lot more influence on the outcome of our negotiations with the Environment Agency. Membership forms will be downloadable from the website in the form of a flyer, with a tear off membership form at the bottom and will also be delivered to private houses in the local area. We now have a small, but extremely able, legal team setting up the group as a legally recognised entity, such as a trust or community interest company etc, as appropriate. This will enable us to legitimately fundraise and deal with the EA or any other organizations from a position of strength. My meeting today, with Iain Skinner, representing the EA and Councillor White, was not very productive and although Mr Skinner agreed to take our proposal for an independent valuation of the wood and a sale on that basis to an EA meeting tomorrow, he is not optimistic that this will be acceptable to them. If this turns out to be the case, then I plan to organize a massive publicity campaign to overturn that decision and to secure the purchase of the wood, at a fair market price, for the Friends of Park Wood. I have always said that I did not want a fight with the EA, but rather a negotiated agreement. I still think that this would be fair to both sides, but is less likely now, in which case we have no other option, if we wish to secure the future of the wood for the community and future generations.

RINGATHON: Many thanks to all those who donated money in support of Hellingly Church’s Bellringers’ Ringathon which took place on Sunday August 27. To date they have raised in the region of £750, with more to come. Many people have since commented on how pleasing it was to hear the bells ringing out over the fields at the Festival of Transport. Special thanks go to Pamela Lawrence who not only organised the event, but also rang every round, motivated the band, and even provided refreshments for the ringers. Thanks also go to all those who came to ring, whose ages spanned 7 or more decades; the youngest was ten and the oldest ringer an octogenarian! The monies raised are in support of the Disasters Emergency Committee’s East Africa Crisis Appeal. Donations are still being accepted at https://www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/pamela-lawrence.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.