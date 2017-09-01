Hellingly and Horsebridge

HELLINGLY 10K: The annual John Faulds Hellingly 10k this year takes place on Sunday September 10 and starts at 9.30am from Hellingly village hall, North Street. The entry fee is £10 (UKA affiliated) £12 (unaffiliated). You can enter online or by post for entry form call 07713 652071 at www.hellingly10k.co.uk. The closing date is September 1 by post and September 8 online. Early application is advised. If the race limit of 330 is not reached by the closing date, entries will only be accepted up to 9am on race day and will be eligible for prizes. Late entry fee is £15. First Claim athletic club vest must be worn to qualify for team prizes and Grand Prix points. All race numbers to be collected on the day. All runners must be 17 years or over on Race Day. First 3 men, first 3 ladies, first male team (4 to score), first ladies team (4 to score). Prizes for first man and lady in each age category will also win awards, junior (U20) and senior, V8. Course record. Medals awarded to all finishers and full results will be available online or by post for a small fee. The congregation of Hellingly church are encouraged to park in the event field and to join runners after for tea and cake.

MEN’S BREAKFAST: Saturday September 9 at 9am. New venue Chapter 12, Hailsham High Street. Go along to the upstairs room for a talk by Steve Wennington on This Sporting Life, and enjoy a full breakfast, tea or coffee for £8.50.

RIDE AND STRIDE: In East Sussex (or some of it) takes place on Saturday September 9. Ride and Stride is a sponsored bike ride or walk between churches. The money raised helps to fund urgent repairs to historic churches and chapels. The church gets half what you raise. Sponsor forms available to take part from Marian on 01323 441458 (Tuesday to Friday) or see Carol in church.

