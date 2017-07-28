Hellingly and Horsebridge

ACTIVE PLAY: There is a Summer Holiday Active Play and Family Afternoon supported by Freedom Leisure at Hellingly Country Park on Thursday from 2pm to 3.30pm. The children can play, whilst parents can sit, relax and enjoy some complimentary refreshments. There are also sessions for children on Tuesdays August 1, 8, 15 and 22 and Thursdays August 3, 10, 17 and 24. There is a session at Lower Horsebridge Recreation Ground from 2pm to 3.30pm on Wednesday August 23. All welcome.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Hailsham Foodbank Holiday Shack takes place on Tuesdays August 1, 8, 15 and 22 and Fridays August 4, 11, 18 and 25 between 10.45am and 1pm at Hailsham East Community Centre. If you can help from around 10.30am to 1.30pm, chatting to families and encouraging them to take part in craft, games etc or if you can assist in serving up meals and help wash up (between 12.15pm to 1.15pm) that would be a great help. Contact Julie Coates at info@hailsham.foodbank.org.uk or on 07474 671350 (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday) for more information or to offer your help.

FESTIVAL OF TRANSPORT: Every August Bank Holiday Weekend, all three days, Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club organises and runs the Festival of Transport at Broad Farm, Hellingly. This is a popular date on the calendar now established for more than 40 years and still going strong. It brings together many forms of transport with a plethora of Trade Stands, Auto Jumble and well over fifteen hundred exhibits, supported by a busy catering and beer tent with Harris Brothers Vintage Fair as a background. The rows of steam engines are always very popular, the smell, sound and sight of these leviathans never fails to impress. Seeing them in steam and in the arena is a major highlight of the Show. Additionally around the show site are displays of many rare, classic, custom and vintage cars, buses, commercials, stationery engines, tractors, motorcycles, military vehicles, a busy model tent. Birds of prey display in the arena, Punch and Judy, lunchtime entertainment, all are popular. Bygone agricultural and land working skills are displayed in their own working arena. In short much to do and see for everyone of all ages. From 10am to 5pm Daily over the three days a programme of arena events runs non-stop attracting some fifteen thousand visitors to the club’s Annual Show, free car parking, dogs welcome on lead, entry is only £10 adult, £7 for seniors and £2 for children. Each year using any surplus income donations are made to local charities and good causes with over £100,000 being donated to date. More information can be found on the club’s web site www.ehvc.biz.

Hellingly congregations will meet at Hellingly Church at 10.45am and walk to the Festival of Transport field for worship at 11am. Hellingly church will be running their very popular cake stall throughout the festival.

MODELLERS CLUB: If you enjoy model-making then this is the club for you. The next gathering is today, Friday, at 7.30pm in the Union Corner Hall. Bring you model along and work on it in the company of other enthusiasts. £3.50 per session. Information from Tony on 01323 849023.

