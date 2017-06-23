Hellingly and Horsebridge

DICKER DAY: This was a fantastic event last year. A very enjoyable typical village fair. It proved very popular and due to public demand organisers have put it together again and are hoping for even bigger crowds this year. Dicker Day is on Sunday from 1pm to 6pm at Dicker Village Hall and field. Gates open at 1pm with the official opening by Hailsham Town Crier at 1.30pm. From 1.35pm to 3.30pm the Harmonie Concert Band will be performing with a break at 2.15pm for games and races. Once people have their breath back the tug-o-war will be from 4pm to 4.45pm. Then relax with the music of Strum ‘n’ Bass followed, a break between 4.45pm to 5.15pm when Millie Cranston will perform and are then back on until close at 6pm. Stalls include vintage clothes, chocolates, candyfloss, crafts, loads of cakes, Park Mead games, a Create a Garden competition for children, strawberries and cream, barbecue and drinks bar run by The Plough, country cocktails, tea and coffee, raffle and tombola.

BLUEBELL WALK: The latest instalment from the Arlington Bluebell Trail team: We work closely with the Appleton Family and their staff and thank them for their continuing support in suggesting improvements to add interest each year, for those visitors who use the six Farm Walks. We were pleased that they again held their Open Farm Event at Parkwood Farm on the May Bank Holiday Monday, so that many of our visitors were able to see demonstrations about the procedures involved and attention to detail, to produce fresh milk every day of the year. Attendance was high with about 600 visitors, many having walked the three miles there and back, even though it was held on one of the few wet days we had.

MICHELHAM PRIORY: Events to look forward to in July are a Classic Vehicle Show on July 15 and an Archaeology Day on July 26. For full details see the web at: http://sussexpast.co.uk/events.

