Hellingly and Horsebridge

CLASSICAL GUITAR CONCERT: Tomorrow, Saturday, at 7pm at Hellingly Church an evening with Mark Jennings. Tickets are £6 at the door or book on 01323 841685.

CHARITY GOLF DAY: This is at Wellshurst Golf Club next Friday June 23 in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice. There will be food, presentations, a fun-filled day for golfers and beginners. Book on 01323 62625.

PARISH COUNCIL: The Council is responsible for making decisions in respect of parish council matters, however some decisions are delegated to the committees. Council is made up of all 15 Councillors and meets on the second Wednesday of every month (except August). Meetings take place at 7.30pm in the village hall, the meetings are held in public. 15 minutes is allocated at the beginning of each meeting to allow members of the public to bring up any issues that they may have. Agendas for the meetings are always issued at least six days before the meeting, they can be found below or, at the time, on the Council noticeboards. Minutes will be added to the website as soon as they are available, they are however draft minutes until they are agreed at the next Council meeting. The next meeting is on July 12.

OPEN GARDEN: Misty Acres, Lower Horsebridge is open tomorrow, Saturday, from 11am to 4pm for St Wilfrid’s Hospice. Entry is by donation. There are birds, pond, chickens, bees and refreshments. No dogs please.

FAMILY FUN DAY: Leave Hailsham Cricket Club, Western Road at 10.30am on Sunday and walk, in fancy dress if you wish, to Roebuck Park Hellingly for a bring your own picnic at 12.30pm. At 2pm there will be a family cricket tournament which is £5 to enter.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.