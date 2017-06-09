Hellingly and Horsebridge

MEN’S BREAKFAST: Tomorrow, Saturday, 9am Men’s Breakfast at the White Hart Pub, Lower Horsebridge.

CLASSICAL GUITAR CONCERT: On Saturday June 17 at 7pm at Hellingly church you can go along and enjoy an evening of warm and cascading music as Mark Jennings takes you on a journey of discovery including works by Bach, Weiss, Tarrego and Lobos. Tickets are £6 at the door or book on 01323 841685. Mark Jennings has a ‘Great technique, beautiful tone and a musicality that is rare.’ This will be Mark Jennings’ first visit to Hellingly Church. He has been playing classical guitar from an early age and performing across the UK. You can read more about Mark at https://markguitarjennings.wordpress.com. Tickets are £6 on the door.

MEMORY WORKSHOP: This is on Tuesday at 2pm for those with early stage dementia and/or their friends and family. Go along and enjoy refreshments and give your memory a workout. Let Revd David Farey know if you are coming by Email vicar.hellingly@gmail.com; telephone 01323 440450; mobile 07512 370221.

PARISH CLERK: Hellingly Parish Council held a leaving party for their Clerk, Suzanne Collins, and a hello for their new Clerk, Jenny Hoodless. ‘We will all miss Suzanne but think Jenny will also make a good clerk’ said Vice Chairman, Gill Hesselgrave. A finger buffet supper was held in the Village Hall on Friday May 26, a presentation made to Suzanne and we wished her all the best for her retirement, and hope she gets her golf handicap down.

PARISH COUNCIL: At the May meeting the chairman circulated a statement from Councillor Dashwood-Morris. Following the election of the chairman, Councillor Garry Hopcroft made a statement to council concerning the recent court case involving Councillor Dashwood-Morris. He felt that as Councillor Dashwood-Morris had not tendered her resignation he did not feel comfortable remaining on the council and therefore tendered his resignation and left the meeting. The meeting adjourned at 7.35pm for the public to address council. Fifteen members of the public were present in part. The members of the public asked whether they could know what was in the statement made by Councillor Dashwood-Morris. The chairman read out the statement to all those present. It was queried whether she would feel comfortable carrying on as a Councillor given what had happened. The chairman explained that was a question that only Councillor Dashwood-Morris would be able to answer. A comment was made that she had pleaded guilty so therefore would not be able to appeal. The chairman explained that there are two parts to any case the finding of fact and the sentencing and it is the sentencing that can be appealed. It was noted that unless a Councillor has received a sentence of 3 months or more imprisonment they are not disqualified as being a Councillor. The chairman thanked Council for attending what was always going to be a difficult meeting. He expressed his sadness that Garry Hopcroft had felt the need to resign as he felt that it was appropriate to give Councillor Dashwood-Morris time to reflect on what had happened. Her actions did not affect the Parish Council and she was not on the Planning Committee. He would write to Garry Hopcroft expressing his regret at his resignation and thank him for all the work that he had carried out for the Council.

